LAGOS Dec 5 Nigeria's Ecobank
said on Monday it will seek shareholders approval
on Dec. 22 to merge its operations with rival Oceanic Bank
, after Ecobank's parent firm ETI acquired
100 percent of Oceanic in September.
It said shareholders in the enlarged Ecobank will get 1
share in ETI for every 5.16 Ecobank shares owned. Pan-African
lender ETI will then own the merged entity. Ecobank will
subsequently delist from the Nigerian stock exchange, it said in
a notice to shareholders. Oceanic has already delisted.
