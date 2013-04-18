LAGOS, April 18 Nigeria's stock market regulator
said on Thursday it had lifted a suspension on Ecobank
from capital market activities, imposed last month because of
irregularities surrounding a margin loan.
"The suspension on Ecobank has been lifted ... they can now
participate in capital market activities," Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) spokesman, Yakubu Olaleye, said.
Last month, the SEC said an Ecobank client Arian Capital
Management had used capital from another company as collateral
for a margin loan from Ecobank. After suspending Arian, the SEC
also suspended Ecobank pending an explanation.
Ecobank said at the time the ban would not affect it because
its Nigeria arm no longer deals in secondary markets. The sum of
the loan was just 11 million naira ($69,400), the bank said.
($1 = 158.5000 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tim Cocks and James
Jukwey)