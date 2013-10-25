LAGOS Oct 25 Pan-African banking group Ecobank
Transnational has opened its first branch in Ethiopia,
establishing a foothold in the fast-growing East African economy
and extending its African network to 35 countries.
Economic growth in Africa's second most populous country is
running at more than 9 percent and the government could open up
the state-dominated banking sector to new entrants before too
long.
Ecobank CEO Thierry Tanoh said that the new branch will give
the lender a head start in marketing its pan-African services to
overseas businesses and other banks in the region before
possible banking deregulation.
"Ethiopia has emerged as one of Africa's most exciting new
markets and is forecast to be the world's third-fastest-growing
economy between 2011 and 2015, behind only China and India,"
Tanoh said, adding that Ecobank aims to profit from increasing
trade across different African nations as the continent steps up
its development and infrastructure.
Tanoh said that such trade had grown to 12 percent of total
trade on the continent last year, from less than 10 percent five
years ago.
Shares in the bank slipped 1.36 percent to 13.85 naira on
Friday, but the stock has gained 24 percent since the start of
the year.
Ecobank, which has been expanding rapidly across Africa in
recent years, said it obtained the licence for a representative
office in July and that the new operations will start with an
initial staff of three people.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with 160 million
people to Ethiopia's 80 million, contributes more than 40
percent of Ecobank's group revenue.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)