BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
LAGOS, April 30 Pan African banking group Ecobank Transnational Inc. said on Wednesday its 2013 pretax profit fell 34 percent to 35.37 billion naira ($220 million), from 53.62 billion naira a year earlier.
Gross earnings, however, rose to 411.18 billion naira from 357.91 billion naira previously, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.55 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Keiron Henderson)
