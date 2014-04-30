LAGOS, April 30 Pan African banking group Ecobank Transnational Inc. said on Wednesday its 2013 pretax profit fell 34 percent to 35.37 billion naira ($220 million), from 53.62 billion naira a year earlier.

Gross earnings, however, rose to 411.18 billion naira from 357.91 billion naira previously, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.55 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Keiron Henderson)