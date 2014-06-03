UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
LAGOS, June 3 Africa's Ecobank said on Tuesday it had bought a 96-percent stake in the Mozambican subsidiary of Germany's ProCredit Holding, raising the number of countries on the continent where it has a presence to 36 countries.
"The transaction has received the approval of the regulatory authorities in Mozambique and the bank has started trading as Ecobank Mozambique, effective from May 20th 2014," Ecobank said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.