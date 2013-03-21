LAGOS, March 21 Pan-African lender Ecobank said on Thursday the suspension of its Nigeria bank from capital market operations would not affect its business, because that subsidiary does not itself deal in capital markets.

Spokeswoman for Ecobank Nigeria Adenike Laoye said the bank takes payments for retail participation in initial public offerings (IPOs), but does not deal in the secondary market.

The Togo-based bank's Nigerian capital markets arm, ESL Securities Limited, does deal in the markets but is not covered by the ban, she said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by James Jukwey)