LONDON Oct 3 Nigeria needs to coordinate its fiscal and monetary policy more closely, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said on Monday.

"I think the naira is devalued, but...monetary policy and also the fiscal policy that synchronisation, that is very very important," Adesina said during a panel discussion at the FT Africa Summit in London.

