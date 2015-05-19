* Weaker global oil prices have hurt naira currency
* Cash reserve requirement revised to 31 pct
(Adds analysts quotes)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, May 19 Nigeria's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate at 13 percent on Tuesday, stressing the
need to preserve foreign exchange reserves that have been
depleted in recent months to support a weaker naira.
At the bank's first policy meeting since the shock election
victory of Muhammadu Buhari, who takes office as president on
May 29, Governor Godwin Emefiele said it was not possible for
the central bank to intervene on a daily basis to supply banks
with foreign exchange and support the naira.
Government revenues in Africa's biggest oil producer have
shrunk as a result of lower oil prices and the naira
has plunged despite the bank spending billions of U.S. dollars
to prop it up.
"The (monetary policy) committee stressed the need for
practical measures to restore the reserve buffer, safeguard the
value of the currency and engender overall stability of the
banking system," Emefiele told a news conference.
"It was noted however, that monetary policy is gradually
approaching the limits of tightening."
The cash reserve requirement (CRR), the amount the central
bank requires banks to set aside, was revised to 31 percent for
both public and private sector deposits, Emefiele said.
Previously the CRR on private sector deposits was 20 percent
and 75 percent for public sector deposits.
"Currently, with growing anecdotal reports of public sector
arrears involving the payment of salaries by state governments
as well as payments to contractors, this combination of measures
is likely to signal an eventual tightening of policy," said
Razia Khan, head of Africa research for Standard Chartered bank.
"The immediate impact on market liquidity will depend on the
ratio of private sector to public sector deposits in the
Nigerian banking system," she said, referring to the CRR.
Bismarck Rewane, economist and CEO of Lagos consultancy
Financial Derivatives, said the change to the CRR was "a tacit
way of increasing money supply and bringing down interest rates.
The downside is that it will create extra liquidity and increase
the pressure on the naira in foreign exchange markets."
Buhari, whose inauguration next week will be the first
democratic handover of power from a sitting leader to a rival in
Nigeria, is set to inherit an ailing economy that grew by 4
percent in the first quarter of 2015 - a sharp slowdown from the
same period last year as it has been hit by weak oil
prices.
Last week the national statistics office said consumer
inflation rose to 8.7 percent year-on-year in
April, up 0.2 percentage points from March and the highest rate
since July 2013.
