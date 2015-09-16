(Changes day in lead to Wednesday from Thursday)
ABUJA, Sept 16 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari said on Wednesday in an interview with France 24 that he
does not think the country's currency, the naira, should be
devalued again.
"I don't think it is healthy for us to have the naira
devalued further. That's why we are getting the central bank to
make modifications in terms of making foreign exchange available
to essential services, industries, spare parts, essential raw
materials and so on -- but things like toothpicks and rice,
Nigeria can produce enough of those," Buhari said.
Nigeria's central bank has imposed progressively tighter
restrictions on access to foreign exchange in an effort to prop
up the naira, which has been sliding since the slump in global
crude prices last year. In June, it restricted access to foreign
exchange for the import of 41 items ranging from rice and
toothpicks to steel products and glass.
(Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by Ralph Boulton)