* Nigerian factories starved of imports
* Vehicle plant halted for lack of engines
* Africa's largest economy in first recession since 1991
* GDP contracts by 2.06 percent in second quarter
By Ulf Laessing
NNEWI, Nigeria, Aug 31 At a factory in southeast
Nigeria, dozens of new white buses stand at the end of the
production line, apparently ready to take on some of Africa's
toughest roads.
Unfortunately for Nigeria's main domestic vehicle assembly
firm they are going nowhere for now.
In an economy starved of dollars because of the slump in oil
prices, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) cannot buy imported
components, leaving the buses without engines - a metaphor for
the problems afflicting Africa's most populous nation.
GDP figures on Wednesday confirmed that the continent's
biggest economy slid into its first recession in 25 years in the
second quarter, shrinking by 2.06 percent after a 0.36 percent
contraction in the first three months of the year.
The poor state of the manufacturing sector in particular is
a blow to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been pushing hard
to wean Nigeria off its dependence on crude oil sales, which
make up 70 percent of government revenues.
At IVM, whose products are intended to show Nigeria can
export more than oil, workers have already been sent home
because of a lack of parts from Japan, China and Germany, which
account for much of the content of the vehicles they produce.
Production had stopped "as we are waiting for the imported
items for which there is a forex issue," chairman Innocent
Chukwuma said at the firm's plant at Nnewi, in southern Nigeria.
Launched in 2010, IVM last year raised its annual production
target for 2016 from 4,000 to 6,000 vehicles due to a "Made in
Nigeria" campaign that generated strong sales to the police,
state agencies and churches.
Those ambitions are now looking shaky if promises of
government assistance fail to materialise, Chukwuma said.
"I believe they are doing something but if they can't do
anything we'll lay off some workers," Chukwuma said.
"JAPAN OF AFRICA"
Nigeria's foreign currency reserves were more than $31
billion a year ago but dropped to below $26 billion this month
as the central bank stepped up its dollar sales to try to
address the widespread foreign exchange shortage.
A 40 percent devaluation of the naira in June was
meant to resolve that shortage by encouraging delayed inward
investment and opening up the currency market.
But trade on the official market remains thin, with many of
the available dollars finding their way to the black market,
where they are sold at a premium of 40 percent.
For a country that imports everything from machines to milk
the impact is huge.
In the southeastern city of Aba - known as the "Japan of
Africa" until the 1970s - more than 2,000 shoemakers have shut
because they cannot pay for imported glue or synthetic leather,
whose prices has surged due to the black market dollar rate.
"We are just managing," said Uche Okeke, who used to make
1,000 pairs of women's shoes a month before the price of glue
quadrupled, forcing him to nearly halve production and lay off
half his staff.
With the inflated input costs, consumers in neighbouring
Cameroon, who used to buy most of Aba's shoes, are now opting
for cheaper Chinese footwear.
Until recently, three trucks laden with shoes and bags left
the city for Cameroon every week. Now it is one every fortnight,
traders at the city's almost deserted motor park said.
POTHOLES
Government officials point to a sizeable investment this
year by U.S. drinks giant Coca Cola in local juice and
dairy firm Chi Ltd as evidence of a turnaround in Nigeria's
fortunes, but business people say promises of government support
fail to materialise.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said earlier this month that
exporters should get tax breaks, another item in a list of
proposals that have yet to make it into law.
A government source said last week that Buhari wanted
parliament to grant him extra powers to speed up plans such as
easing visa restrictions for potential investors.
The government under Buhari has spent 400 billion naira
($1.2 billion) on building roads or improving the power supply
but that has had little impact in a country of 190 million that
has suffered decades of mismanagement.
The main roads around Aba - whose shoes are said to have
rivalled even Italian footwear in the decade after independence
- are littered with pot-holes and in some parts are little more
than dirt tracks.
"We are tired of hearing about support from the federal
government. We read about it in the newspapers, hear it on
television and radio. But it's just talk," said Goodluck Nmeri,
head of the 6,000-strong shoemakers' association in Aba.
($1 = 330.0000 naira)
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Giles Elgood)