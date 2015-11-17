(corrects to show oil output of 2.05 mln as Q2 number)

LAGOS Nov 17 Nigeria's economic growth slowed to 2.84 percent in the third quarter of 2015 from 6.23 percent a year earlier as a result of lower oil prices, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

The NBS said oil production was 2.17 million barrels per day in the third quarter of the year, higher than 2.05 million barrels recorded in the second quarter. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)