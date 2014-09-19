SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Nigeria's finance minister said on Friday she is confident that growth in 2014 will be around the government's latest forecast of 6.5 percent after discounting the economic impact of the insurgency waged by the Islamist group Boko Haram.

"We are confident it will be better than 6 percent and about 6.5," Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told Reuters.

The government's latest forecast set in the past few days, puts 2014 growth at 6.5 percent, she said, adding that the forecast already discounted the impact from the Boko Haram insurgency.

Okonjo-Iweala said the economic impact on Nigeria from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was not yet significant.

The minister was in Singapore to attend a conference on Friday jointly organised by Singapore state investor Temasek, Goldman Sachs and the National University of Singapore, that discussed issues related to sustainable growth. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)