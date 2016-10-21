BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
LONDON Oct 21 Nigeria will appoint this week "parties" to manage a planned Eurobond sale, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Friday.
"We are appointing parties this week. We are hoping to come before the end of the year," she said in London when asked about the Eurobond sale. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S