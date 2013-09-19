DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
LAGOS, Sept 19 Nigeria's central bank expects inflation to remain below its single-digit target throughout 2014, as it has this year, Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu said on Thursday.
He also said growth next year was projected at 7.6 percent, which compares with a rate this year of around 6.5 percent.
He added that better prudence meant the government would be able to keep Nigeria's fiscal deficit below 3 percent in 2014, as it has this year.
