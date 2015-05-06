* Drop in revenues prompts govt to cut subsidies
* Nigeria tried to end subsidies in 2012
* Fuel shortage as marketers worry over payments
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, May 6 Nigeria will slash petrol subsidies
by 90 percent this year because government revenues have been
hit by the slump in oil prices.
The government had said it would gradually phase out fuel
subsidies which are a significant burden on public finances, but
cutting subsidies risks aggravating a fuel crisis in the
country.
Major cities are experiencing a crippling gasoline shortage
as oil importers feel the pinch from unpaid government
subsidies, a plummeting local currency and tighter credit lines
triggered by lower crude prices, oil traders and local industry
sources say.
While Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer, a neglected
refining system means it is almost wholly reliant on imports for
the 40 million litres per day of gasoline it consumes.
Parliament approved the reduction in subsidies to 100
billion naira ($505 million) for 2015, Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala said late on Tuesday. The cuts were accounted for
in last week's 4.49 trillion naira budget for 2015, but the
breakdown was not announced until Tuesday.
Lawmakers also approved 45.5 billion naira for a separate
kerosene subsidy.
In November, the government said it hoped to gradually phase
out the subsidies, reducing them to 408.68 billion naira next
year and 371.18 billion naira for 2017.
Okonjo-Iweala said in her budget speech that the government
had already spent half of the amount it had planned to borrow
and that it had not released any funds for capital expenditure
this year on account of lower oil revenue.
This year's budget took longer than usual getting through
parliament, worsening a cash squeeze in government, because of
the closely fought general elections in March that saw incumbent
President Goodluck Jonathan defeated by opposition leader
Muhammadu Buhari. He will take office later this month.
Nigeria tried to end subsidies in 2012 doubling the price of
a litre of petrol overnight to 150 naira ($0.93), from about 65
naira, in efforts to cut government spending and encourage badly
needed investment in local refining.
The move angered citizens who see cheap pump prices as the
only benefit they derive from living in an oil-rich country and
lead to 8 days of nationwide strikes. The government later
reinstated part of the subsidy to end the strikes.
($1 = 198.00 naira)
(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)