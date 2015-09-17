By Julia Payne and Ulf Laessing
| ABUJA, Sept 17
Godwin Emefiele ruled out on Thursday a naira devaluation and
told people not to panic about the government shifting its bank
accounts to the central bank, a move that drains billions of
dollars from the financial system.
In an interview with Reuters, Emefiele said he was ready to
inject liquidity if needed into the interbank market, which
dried up this week following a directive to government
departments to move their accounts into a "Treasury Single
Account" at the central bank.
The policy is part of new President Muhammadu Buhari's drive
to fight corruption, but analysts say it could suck up as much
as 10 percent of banking sector deposits in Africa's biggest
economy - hammering banks' liquidity ratios.
Amid confusion over implementation of the policy, overnight
interbank lending rates spiked to 200 percent this week, but
Emefiele denied the policy had provoked a liquidity crisis.
"There is no shortage of liquidity," he said, pointing to an
oversubscribed sale of treasury bills on Wednesday. "A spike is
a momentary action. It's sentiment," he said.
Emefiele said less than one trillion naira ($5 billion)
would be moved into the single account but did not give details.
Emefiele was also emphatic about maintaining the naira
currency - which has dived in the past year due to a
collapse in oil revenues - at its current level of 197 to the
dollar.
"There will not be a devaluation because right now the
currency is appropriately priced," he said.
In a series of unconventional interventions to protect the
naira, the bank has blocked access to foreign currency to import
items ranging from soap and toothpicks to cement and private
jets.
Emefiele said the list of restricted items could be expanded
to encourage local production.
He rejected claims by Nigerian firms about the difficulties
of getting hold of dollars and ruled out the possibility of a
default by any company with dollar-denominated debt.
($1 = 199 naira)
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Julia Payne; Editing by Ed
Cropley and David Stamp)