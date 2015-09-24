* Nigeria imposes forex controls, bans import of 680 items
* Manufacturers warn import ban might force closure of
plants
* Companies wait for weeks to get dollars to pay suppliers
* Africa's biggest economy suffers from oil price crash
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, Sept 24 Nigerian companies making
anything from soap to tomato paste could run out of raw
materials and be forced to shut down as Africa's top oil
producer has effectively banned the import of almost 700 goods
to prevent a currency collapse.
Selected luxury items such as make-up or brown bread
imported from Europe have become scarce in some shops as the
central bank denies importers dollars, seeking to stem the
fallout from a crash in vital oil revenues hammering Africa's
largest economy.
The central bank has restricted access to foreign currency
to import 41 categories of items to stop a slide of the naira
but the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said this in
fact amounted to about 680 individual items.
The foreign exchange bans are part of a long-term plan by
President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage local manufacturing, but
they run the risk of pushing the economy closer to recession
after growth halved in the second quarter compared with the same
period last year.
Many items on the central bank list - ranging from incense
and toothpicks to plywood, glass and steel products -- are not
available in Nigeria in sufficient volumes.
While Nigeria grows a lot of tomatoes, transport is poor and
it lacks facilities to produce the concentrate needed by
factories making tomato paste, a staple in the West African
nation.
"We've taken this matter up with the central bank and the
highest authority in this country ... Fiscal authorities will
also be involved, they weren't before," Remi Ogunmefun, the
director general of MAN, said.
MAN had told the central bank 105 items should be removed
from the list, but the bank said it could not afford to do so
and agreed to look into removing 44 items.
MAN also suggested 93 finished items that should be added to
the list because Nigeria produces enough of them.
The economic crisis is a blow to Buhari who wants to end
dependence on oil revenues but faces criticism for failing to
name a cabinet four months after taking office.
Since the central bank unveiled its controls in June,
executives have had to deal with foreign suppliers worried they
won't get paid. They also struggle to convince banks to approve
dollar payments.
"It takes minimum 10 days now to get dollars, before it was
24-48 hours, and sometimes when you request like $100,000, you
only get $80,000 and it's getting worse," said an executive at a
large furniture company, asking not to be named.
It's not clear which imports are still allowed as the
central bank lists only categories. He can still bring in beds
and chairs to be assembled in Nigeria, but not sofas.
Some firms have defaulted on contracts and lost credit
lines. "Many companies have defaulted on fulfilling foreign
obligations ... even blue chip companies ... for the first
time," said Muda Yusuf, director general of the Lagos Chamber of
Commerce.
POLICY VACUUM
With no cabinet in place, central bank governor Godwin
Emefiele finds himself discussing policies usually reserved for
a finance or economy minister.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Emefiele justified the
controls -- which Buhari has backed -- as a way to create jobs
in a country hit by poverty despite its oil wealth.
"I read an advertisement in a paper that shortly after we
announced the foreign exchange exclusion for the importation of
tomato paste they advertised for almost 1,000 jobs," he said,
citing the example of a tomato paste company, a sector that
experts do not in fact expect to flourish now.
Emefiele has ruled out another naira devaluation but on
Tuesday loosened monetary policies to inject liquidity into
banks, which had been forced to transfer government revenues to
a central bank account as part of an anti-corruption drive.
Nigeria stepped up import controls when Buhari led a
military government in the 1980s and the economy suffered then
too.
Razia Khan, Chief Economist, Africa, at Standard Chartered
Bank, said there was little certainty the latest controls would
boost manufacturing.
"Nigeria has had substantial experience with similar
import-substitution policies in the past," said Khan. "Rarely
have they succeeded in creating a vibrant, competitive
industrial sector, with the capability of creating the
employment growth that Nigerian demographics otherwise demand."
According to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria is
short of 600,000 tonnes a year of palm oil, that is used to make
soap, detergents and cosmetics that have also been restricted.
Pharmaceutical firms lack bottles, and glass manufacturers do
not have the glass to make them.
BAGS FULL OF CASH
Companies also suffer from the central bank's attempt to
stop the dollarisation of the economy. A ban on cash deposits of
foreign currency has forced firms to use informal "transfer
markets", whereby people abroad wire dollars on a company's
behalf.
That exchange rate is well below the official rate to the
dollar. Some executives now carry bags of cash to deposit in
neighbouring countries.
For some though, the measures offer hope.
"It's a big challenge to compete in a market with imported
frozen chicken and fish. The profit is marginal," said Kabir
Chaskewa of Ajima Farms, a family business based near the
capital, Abuja.
Compared to a foreign firm that produces frozen chicken in
batches of up to 1 million, Chaskewa can only do batches of
5,000. "Now there's a rise in demand for local poultry and
rice," he said.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Giles
Elgood)