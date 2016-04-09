LAGOS, April 9 Nigeria is considering selling Chinese Panda bonds to help finance the 2016 budget, its finance minister said on Saturday.

The OPEC member is also looking to sell Eurobonds apart from loans from multilateral agencies, Kemi Adeosun told Reuters and the Financial Times in an interview.

He said Nigeria was expecting to post budget deficits for the next two to three years. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Heinrich)