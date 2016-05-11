(Adds quotes, background)
LAGOS May 11 Nigeria needs a "substantial"
review of its foreign exchange policies and will see very soon a
more flexible approach, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on
Wednesday, as it faces dollar shortages and investor complaints
about a high naira rate.
Asked whether Nigeria needed to devalue the naira, Osinbajo
said that "there is an ongoing debate" in government circles and
among other parties but that it was too early to say whether
such a move made sense. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has
said he does not favour devaluing the currency.
Osinbajo told a Lagos business conference he hoped to
persuade the central bank to change some policies to improve
foreign exchange supply as current supply management is not
working well.
"We believe there must be some substantial revaluation for
the foreign exchange policy," Osinbajo said. This would help
boost foreign exchange supply and encourage capital inflows and
a free flow of remittances, he said.
"There has been a sharp decline in foreign exchange
earnings. The executive is not responsible for monetary policy
but we have made the point clearly that demand management will
not take us out of the woods," he said.
"We need a review," he said in response to questions from
investors. "Very soon we will see a more flexible approach," he
added, but he declined to go into specifics.
The central bank has imposed hard currency curbs and frozen
the naira rate to the dollar, which has hit investment as
foreign firms expect Nigeria to devalue the currency anyway at
some point due to a slump in oil revenues.
The naira has fallen 40 percent below the official rate on
the parallel market where firms go to get hard currency to fund
their imports.
