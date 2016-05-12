* Nigeria needs loans to help fund 2 trillion naira deficit
* Economic growth suffering as oil revenues slump
* Scrapping of fuel subsidy pushes gasoline price up 67
percent
* Naira falls as pressure grows for currency devaluation
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, May 12 Nigeria is still in talks to
obtain foreign loans to help fund a record $31 billion budget
for this year, aimed at helping Africa's biggest economy cope
with a slump in oil prices, its budget minister said on
Thursday.
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 6.06 trillion naira
($30.6 billion) budget last week, but the government has not yet
made clear how it plans to fund a deficit of 2.2 trillion naira.
"We hope to access loans on concessionary rates, we are
working hard to secure external funding," Budget Minister Udoma
Udo Udoma said in a speech, without elaborating.
He reiterated previous estimates for external and domestic
borrowing needs totalling 1.8 trillion naira.
Nigeria has applied for a $1 billion loan from both the
World Bank and African Development Bank while also considering
selling Chinese Panda or Euro bonds, though no details have been
made public.
Growth last year fell to its slowest rate since 1999 at 2.8
percent and inflation rose to a near four-year high of 12.8
percent in March while capital imports were down 74 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter.
Buhari hopes to diversify the economy to end reliance on oil
and gas revenues, which make up 70 percent of national income.
Late on Wednesday, with Buhari attending a conference in
London, the government announced it was scrapping a costly fuel
subsidy scheme and raising the price of gasoline, which many
Nigerians rely on for electricity generation as well as
transport, by 67 percent.
Despite the subsidy paid to fuel importers, which foreign
donors say is subject to widespread corruption, Nigeria has been
suffering acute fuel shortages for months.
UNION OPPOSITION
However, a bid by Buhari's predecessor Goodluck Jonathan to
scrap the subsidy in 2012 was defeated by nationwide strikes,
and the umbrella Labour Union Congress promised to resist the
latest attempt.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also urged the central bank on
Wednesday to rethink its foreign currency policy to stimulate
investment. "We believe there must be some substantial
revaluation for the foreign exchange policy," he said.
The central bank has imposed capital controls on foreign
currency and capped the official dollar rate just below 200
naira, resulting in shortages of currency and hitting
investment as foreign firms expect Nigeria to devalue sooner or
later - a move that Buhari has said he opposes.
On Wednesday, the government eased the controls by saying
fuel importers would now be allowed to buy dollars on the
unofficial market to help them purchase fuel.
On the parallel market, the naira weakened 1.25 percent on
Thursday to 324 to the dollar. "People are holding on to their
dollars in anticipation of an increase in demand for dollars by
oil importers," said Aminu Gwadabe, head of the exchange bureau
operators' association.
One senior banking official who declined to be named said
there would be a meeting in the next few days between the
central bank, which has sole responsibility for monetary policy,
and market operators as the banks sought clarity on exchange
rate policy following Osinbajo's comments.
Despite being Africa's biggest oil producer, Nigeria imports
almost all its gasoline because its refineries have been
neglected for years.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)