Nigeria's economy to grow 0.8 pct this year, risk remains - IMF

LAGOS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Nigeria is expected to recover slightly to 0.8 percent this year after the country slipped into its first recession in more than two decades last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

It said, however, that near-term risks to Nigeria's recovery remained elevated and that the growth would not be sufficient to reduce unemployment and poverty in Africa's biggest economy. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)