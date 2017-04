ABUJA Nov 16 Nigeria's finance minister has proposed lowering the assumed benchmark oil price for the country's 2015 budget to $73 per barrel from the $78 proposed in September, due to the recent sharp fall in global crude prices.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Sunday falling oil prices would impact Africa's largest economy and top oil producer, requiring the government to cut non-essential spending and raise more revenues. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)