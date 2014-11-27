* Finance minister seeks cuts to cope with lower revenues
By Camillus Eboh and Julia Payne
ABUJA, Nov 27 Nigeria's finance minister said on
Thursday that a significant portion of the billions of dollars
drained from the oil savings account over the past two years was
distributed to powerful governors instead of being saved for a
rainy day.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, is grappling with
financial difficulties owing to a 30 percent fall in the price
of oil since June, which has added pressure on the government's
already depleted fiscal buffers.
The central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent on
Tuesday because it was running out of forex reserves with which
to defend the currency.
The Excess Crude Account (ECA) had around $9 billion in
December 2012, but it has since fallen to around $4 billion,
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala noted in a speech to
capital market authorities. Most of the falls occurred during a
period of record high oil prices, when oil savings are supposed
to accrue.
Okonjo-Iweala said some of the money had been needed to
cover revenue lost due to outages caused by oil theft and
pipeline vandalism, thought to drain hundreds of thousands of
barrels a day.
"Some of it (the ECA) was then legitimately used to offset
revenue shortfalls arising from quantity shocks and to narrow
the fiscal deficit," she said. "But against our advice,
significant portions were also used to augment monthly
allocations," to local and state authorities.
"States argued that rainy days were already at hand and in
fact (the rain) was already pouring, so the money needed to be
used right away," Okonjo-Iweala said.
Nigeria's oil revenues are the source of around 80 percent
of government spending and are distributed each month to the
three tiers of government: federal, state and local.
Money from oil sold over and above the finance ministry's
benchmark price is in theory deposited into the ECA, which can
later be used to protect against oil price shocks or to plug the
deficit.
However, there are disputes about who should control this
money, and state governors often argue the central government is
hoarding the money and should distribute more to them.
The president, being the country's most powerful person, can
usually have the de facto last say on how ECA funds will be
distributed.
President Goodluck Jonathan, approved two dispersals of $1
billion last year to state governments.
State governors are some of the country's most powerful
people and their support is crucial for winning presidential
elections -- President Goodluck Jonathan faces re-election in
February 2015.
State governors requested $2 billion from the ECA this month
to complete projects and provide security ahead of the February
elections.
The request has not yet been approved.
OPEC DECISION ADDS PRESSURE
Demands from local governments for more funds are likely to
intensify in the run-up to the election, but the falling oil
price means government finances are likely to be squeezed
further.
The government has already revised down its assumed oil
price for next year's budget to $73 a barrel, from $78 a barrel.
But OPEC's decision on Thursday not to cut output has put
further pressure on the oil price, potentially worsening
Nigeria's problems.
Okonjo-Iweala said on Thursday that government plans to
review tax incentives and waivers and plug customs loopholes
while also increasing surcharges on luxury goods, should raise
480 billion naira ($2.7 billion) over the next three years.
She also said the government planned to save 160 billion
naira by weeding out 60,000 "ghost workers" from the payroll,
although she did not give a time frame.
(1 US dollar = 174.5 naira)
