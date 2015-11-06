ABUJA Nov 6 Nigeria's government is proposing a budget of 7 to 8 trillion naira for 2016, up from 4.4 trillion this year, a document from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The document, used as the basis for a presentation by Osinbajo to the cabinet during a two-day retreat, proposed capital expenditure of 2 trillion naira next year, up from 1.3 trillion naira in 2015, but did not say how it would be funded. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Heinrich)