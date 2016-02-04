BRIEF-Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
LAGOS Feb 4 Nigeria's economy is expected to grow by 3.78 percent this year, up from 2.97 percent in 2015, the national bureau of statistics said on Thursday.
"Output in the oil and non-oil sectors are expected to perform marginally better relative to 2015," the bureau said in a report, explaining its forecast.
Inflation might accelerate to 10.16 percent by year-end, up from 9.55 percent last year, it said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage: