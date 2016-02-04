LAGOS Feb 4 Nigeria's economy is expected to grow by 3.78 percent this year, up from 2.97 percent in 2015, the national bureau of statistics said on Thursday.

"Output in the oil and non-oil sectors are expected to perform marginally better relative to 2015," the bureau said in a report, explaining its forecast.

Inflation might accelerate to 10.16 percent by year-end, up from 9.55 percent last year, it said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)