ABUJA Aug 19 Nigeria's government is to
allocate 60 billion naira ($180 million) more spending on
capital projects as part of the 2016 budget and in addition to
earlier releases, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Friday,
as it tries to boost the economy.
Africa's largest economy is in the middle of its worst
financial crisis for decades as a slump in oil revenues hammers
public finances and the naira. The central bank governor has
said recession is likely.
Government capital spending so far has exceeded 400 billion
naira this year, Adeosun said, despite the record budget being
held up for months by wrangling between President Muhammadu
Buhari and parliament.
