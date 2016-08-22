(Refiles to fix typo in second paragraph)
ABUJA Aug 22 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari will ask parliament for extra powers for one year
allowing him to take "emergency" decisions to revive the
flagging economy, a government source said on Monday.
Africa's biggest economy contracted in the first quarter and
government officials have said recession is likely as vital oil
revenues have crashed due to low crude prices. GDP data for the
second quarter is due this week.
The government put together a bill titled "Emergency
Economic Stabilisation" giving Buhari extra powers such as
amending laws which will be submitted to parliament, the source
said.
Buhari was seeking to accelerate plans to improve the
investment climate, the source said. The bill would allow him
for example to ease visa restrictions for investors and give
them incentives, plans that have been delayed.
In June, the central bank floated the naira, allowing the
currency to devalue by around 40 percent to attract investment
and ease hard currency shortages.
On Friday, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said Nigeria is to
allocate 60 billion naira ($182 million) more spending on
capital projects as part of the 2016 budget, coming on top of
400 billion already spent.
But critics of Buhari says the government has not done
enough to end Nigeria's worst economic crisis for decades. Tens
of thousands of workers have been laid off, while companies
across sectors say they cannot get enough hard currency to
import spare parts or raw materials.
There was no immediate reaction from the two chambers of
parliament which is currently in recess.
($1 = 329.0000 naira)
