WASHINGTON Feb 23 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday urged Nigeria to step up its economic reform
efforts before the opportunity for reforms becomes more limited.
"Urgency is needed in implementing a coherent and credible
package of monetary, fiscal and structural policies as the
window for bold reforms is closing as the 2019 elections are
approaching fast," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said at a regular
news briefing with reporters.
Rice also confirmed that the Nigerian authorities have not
approached the global lender about a program but said the IMF
"stands ready to help should the country make a request for
financial assistance."
