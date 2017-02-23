WASHINGTON Feb 23 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged Nigeria to step up its economic reform efforts before the opportunity for reforms becomes more limited.

"Urgency is needed in implementing a coherent and credible package of monetary, fiscal and structural policies as the window for bold reforms is closing as the 2019 elections are approaching fast," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said at a regular news briefing with reporters.

Rice also confirmed that the Nigerian authorities have not approached the global lender about a program but said the IMF "stands ready to help should the country make a request for financial assistance." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)