LAGOS Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.

Adeosun also told CNBC that Nigeria hoped to sign in the next few months a loan worth $1.3 billion from China's Export-Import Bank (Exim) to fund railway projects in the West African nation. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Gareth Jones)