PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Feb 2 Three bomb blasts in succession struck high court buildings in different parts of Nigeria's oil producing hub of Rivers state on Monday, causing no casualties, police said.

"The commissioner of police is deeply saddened by these senseless attacks on the temples of justice in Rivers," police spokesman Ahmad Mohammad said in a statement, adding the identity of the attackers who laid the dynamite two weeks before hotly contested national elections were unknown.

"We must realise that violence will never be a solution to our problems." (Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)