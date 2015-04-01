LONDON, April 1 Nigerian election winner
Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, the outgoing president,
must ensure the transition to a new government remains peaceful,
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.
Three decades after seizing power in a military coup, Buhari
has become the first Nigerian to oust a president through the
ballot box, putting him in charge of Africa's biggest economy
and one of its most turbulent democracies.
Jonathan called Buhari on Tuesday to concede defeat and
issued a statement urging his supporters to accept the result.
"I congratulate Muhammadu Buhari on his election victory ...
and also President Goodluck Jonathan for the statesmanship he
has shown in delivering free and fair elections and accepting
the result," Hammond said in a statement.
"It is now important for both parties to ensure the
transition to a new government remains peaceful."
