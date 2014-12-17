(Corrects typo in name 'Siollun', paragraph 19)
* President Jonathan faces Buhari in Feb. 2015 polls
* Buhari seen as tough on corruption, insecurity
* Regional, ethnic factors likely to define contest
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Dec 17 "I am not a rich person, I can't
give you a pocketful of dollars or naira to purchase your
support," Nigeria's former military leader Muhammadu Buhari
wrote to opposition delegates last week before they chose him to
contest next year's presidential election.
"I want a Nigeria ... where corruption no longer trespasses
into our institutions and national behaviour."
His words struck a chord with Nigerians fed up with leaders
filling their pockets. They also highlight his main selling
point: during his previous stint in power from 1983-85 he is
widely believed to have kept his fingers out of the till.
Buhari faces President Goodluck Jonathan in a Feb. 14
election in Africa's biggest economy that analysts think may be
too close to call.
Graft scandals, most recently a claim by a former central
bank governor that between $10 billion and $20 billion owed to
state coffers by the national oil company were not remitted,
have fuelled public anger. The government has promised an audit.
Buhari has growing appeal among an intellectual class in
whose minds he has taken on almost messianic qualities as the
man who can save Nigeria. Others remember less celebrated bits
of his past -- like crackdowns on press freedom and detaining
political opponents without charge.
Either way, he will also prove a divisive figure in a vote
in which ethnic and religious sentiments remain paramount.
"People love him or they hate him. There's no middle
ground," said Kayode Akindele, CEO of consultancy 46 Parallels.
ASCETIC
His image as a sandal-wearing ascetic has appeal in a nation
where power and champagne-swigging wealth often go hand in hand.
"He doesn't love money. He doesn't care about making money.
This is what Nigeria needs of a leader," said Haruna Mohammed
Yogara, an opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) official
who voted for Buhari to represent the party in the primaries.
At the same time, the government's failure to quell an
Islamist insurgency in the northeast has heightened the
general's appeal as a military strongman, a type Nigerians were
pretty sick of when democracy returned in 1999 after decades of
army rule.
Buhari's message is simple: Nigeria's two biggest ills are
corruption and insecurity, and he cracked down on both in 1983.
"He's been tested on both issues before and he passed," APC
Senator Babafemi Ojudu told Reuters.
Then, as now, Nigeria faced economic turmoil from collapsing
oil prices. Then president Shehu Shagari was accused of wasting
money on corruption -- much as this government has been dogged
with oil corruption scandals.
Insecurity, from militia in neighbouring Chad, threatened
Nigeria's remote northeast, just as Boko Haram does today.
Buhari, as army commander under Shagari, drove the Chadian
fighters out of Nigeria, even invading Chad to secure a buffer.
"He beat them black and blue and chased them into Chad
Republic. He can do it again (with Boko Haram)," Ojudu said.
After deposing Shagari he began a "war against indiscipline"
to weed out corruption, armed robbery and drug trafficking.
"Immediately after its coup (the new government) closed all
borders and arrested ... 475 politicians and businessmen for
corruption," writes Max Siollun in his 2013 book Soldiers of
Fortune. "Rooms stacked with illicit cash" were discovered in
politicians' houses.
"CAN HE PULL IT OFF?"
Even those willing to overlook his autocratic past might
question whether he can keep his promises. Corruption is so
entrenched that dismantling it could take generations.
"People love the anti-corruption, but if they dig a bit
deeper: what does it actually mean? And can he pull it off?"
said Akindele, adding that it could mean turning on some of his
top backers in the APC, which he is unlikely to be able to do.
Power in democratic Nigeria depends on patronage networks,
and feeding them is essential if a politician wants to keep it.
Promises to restore security after a brutal five-year
insurgency by Boko Haram also might be easier to make than keep,
with the Islamist group demonstrating remarkable resilience.
But sources in both parties say more prosaic factors may
influence voting. Buhari, a Muslim northerner, will do better in
the north, where he's hugely popular. Jonathan will sweep much
of the overwhelmingly Christian south and southeast -- his home
oil producing Niger Delta region and areas around.
Christians in the religiously-mixed "Middle Belt" will vote
Jonathan; their Muslim neighbours, Buhari.
Much will depend on whether the 50-50 split Christian-Muslim
Yoruba southwest, including Nigeria' biggest city Lagos, votes
for Jonathan. It did last time, but since then southwestern
elites have turned against him. Buhari's party power base is now
in Lagos -- last year it was seen as largely a northern party.
"Last year people were frustrated the alliance fell apart so
voted for Jonathan out of protest," Ojudu said.
"That won't happen again."
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Giles Elgood)