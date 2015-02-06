ABUJA Feb 6 It is a "disgrace" for Nigeria that
its neighbours have been more successful in battle against its
Boko Haram insurgency than its own army, opposition presidential
candidate Muhammdu Buhari said in an interview a week before the
election.
Troops from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, all much
smaller and poorer than Nigeria, have been battling the Islamist
militants who have seized territory in northeastern Nigeria in a
five-year insurgency.
Thousands of Nigerians have been killed and 1.5 million
displaced in the uprising by militants known for executing and
kidnapping civilians.
"It's a big disgrace for Nigeria. It is now Cameroon and
Chad fighting the insurgency more than Nigeria. We will build
the capacity and Nigeria should be able to secure its
territorial integrity," Buhari told Reuters.
A former military ruler, Buhari is hoping his strongman
reputation will resonate with voters disheartened by incumbent
President Goodluck Jonathan's failure to tackle the insurgency.
The election itself, set for Feb 14 although there has been
talk of possible delays, will be another big test of security in
Africa's most populous country. Eight hundred people died in
violence after the last election in 2011.
In a country where the population is about 50 percent
Christian and 50 percent Muslim, Buhari is a Muslim northerner
and Jonathan is a Christian southerner.
Buhari said that he was committed to using the courts if
there are irregularities in the voting, and would not call his
followers into the streets.
"I'm optimistic that I won't lose. But we signed an
undertaking that it will be violence free," Buhari said. "We are
attempting to stabilize a multi party democratic system."
The country is already on edge over reports the election may
be delayed. Jonathan's ruling People's Democratic Party has put
pressure on the election commission, INEC, to postpone the polls
arguing it is not ready to hold them.
Buhari's opposition All Progressives' Congress insists on
the date, saying the only reason the pro-Jonathan camp is
pushing for a delay is that it knows he will lose if voting goes
ahead now.
"There will be no delay. But if INEC is compromised then it
will be too bad," said Buhari.
Buhari said his administration also intends to tackle
corruption within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC)
and plans to reopen an investigation into missing crude revenues
of around $20 billion.
He would also tackle the theft of crude tapped from
pipelines in the Niger River delta.
"Our main objective is to secure the country. We will not
tolerate insurgency, sabotage of the economy by the blowing up
of installations, by stealing crude and so on.... All these
things will be things of the past."
