* Buhari reinvention as democrat required forgiveness
* Nigerians yearning for discipline and social order
* Fourth attempt at taking power at ballot box succeeds
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, March 31 Nigerians had to forgive former
military ruler Muhammadu Buhari many sins for him to win this
weekend's election.
"The General", as his supporters now affectionately call
him, kicked out an elected government in 1983, ushering in an
era of military dictatorship in Africa's most populous nation
that was to last 15 years.
During his 18 months in charge, he imprisoned journalists
and opposition activists without trial, executed drug
traffickers by firing squad and ordered soldiers to thrash those
who failed to queue in an orderly fashion at bus stops.
Fittingly, perhaps, he was himself deposed in another
military coup.
"His rule was nasty, brutish and mercifully short," the
Economist magazine wrote in a column last month, describing the
72-year-old as less "awful" than incumbent Goodluck Jonathan,
whose years in office have been plagued by corruption scandals.
Ladi Netimah, a senior civil servant condemned to 65 years
in prison by Buhari's junta for "doing business while in
government", has since forgiven the general.
She served nearly four years of her sentence and describes
him as someone who "wanted things done properly but went about
it in the wrong way".
"He was too heavy handed," she told Reuters.
But over the ensuing years, Buhari reinvented himself as a
democrat, and his four attempts to take power peacefully
demonstrated a commitment to the ballot box if nothing else.
With many Nigerians upset at Jonathan's performance,
especially over their two biggest bugbears, corruption and
security, more and more were prepared to overlook Buhari's past,
and its cobwebs of military austerity and authoritarianism.
"Jonathan made it easy for Buhari by disappointing so many
people," popular Blogger Tolu Ogunlesi told Reuters. "It was a
case of 'Jonathan has to go and I will vote for anything else'."
"TOO YOUNG TO REMEMBER"
The son of a canoe maker and the first president since the
1999 restoration of democracy never to have worn an army
uniform, Jonathan started his first term with much good will in
his favour.
But it was quickly eroded, as he failed to face up to an
Islamist insurgency in the northeast and corruption flourished.
His administration was beset by multibillion dollar graft
scandals in the oil business. When central bank governor Lamido
Sanusi complained that up to $20 billion was unaccounted for at
the state oil firm, Jonathan simply sacked him.
A perceived failure to take the Islamist Boko Haram
insurgency seriously at first did not bother many Nigerians as
most were not directly affected.
But when the militants kidnapped more than 200 school girls
from the town of Chibok last April, provoking global outrage,
his administration's plodding response triggered protests that
ultimately played a part his downfall.
By contrast, Buhari's short rule in the 1980s earned him a
reputation as strongman with no time for corruption or
rebellion, both of which he squashed.
His image as an ascetic wearing a simple kaftan and spurning
the champagne-fuelled lifestyle enjoyed by much of Nigeria's
elite, added to his appeal.
But demographics may also have been a deciding factor.
"More than two thirds of the population is under 40 and too
young to remember Buhari," said Max Siollun, author of "Soldiers
of Fortune", a history of post-colonial Nigeria.
More remarkable is the willingness of those mistreated or
imprisoned by "The General" to give him another chance.
In January veteran journalist Tunde Thompson, jailed for
eight months by Buhari's junta under the Orwellian-sounding
"Decree 4", said he had forgiven him and that Buhari was someone
"who can help bring discipline through democratic means".
Similarly Netimah, who before her secret military trial
spent three weeks in a concrete cell with no toilet and nothing
to sleep on but a chair, said she bore no grudges.
When she met her tormentor-in-chief years later, the pair
simply laughed about the curious twists of Nigeria's turbulent
history.
"I think he was just passionate about Nigeria," she said.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Louise Ireland)