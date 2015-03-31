(Adds details, quotes, colour)
By Bate Felix
KADUNA, Nigeria, March 31 Nigerians streamed
down the streets of flashpoint northern cities on Tuesday,
waving flags and chanting in celebration of a stunning election
victory by opposition candidate, northerner Muhammadu Buhari.
The divided city of Kaduna had been calm and deserted for
most of the day as nervous residents stayed indoors, glued to
radio and television sets for word from the electoral commission
about the results of this weekend's presidential election.
The city was at the centre of a wave of political bloodshed
in 2011 after the last election in which Buhari lost to
President Goodluck Jonathan, a southerner whose People's
Democratic Party has been in power for 16 years.
However, as it became apparent that Buhari, a northern
Muslim, had built an unassailable lead, many emerged from their
homes, shouting in celebration.
Young men on motor bikes sped down Kaduna's main avenue,
performing stunts and waving flags and brooms symbolic of
Buhari's opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).
There were similar scenes in Kano, northern Nigeria's
biggest metropolis, and the northeast capital of Maiduguri, a
city under siege from Islamist Boko Haram militants who have
killed thousands in the last five years.
"I came out to celebrate because Buhari has won. I joined
the queue, I waited and I voted because I want change in
Nigeria," said Abubakar Musa, a 42-year-old trader in the midst
of the throng in Kaduna.
Even though the results were not yet official, Musa, who
confessed to switching allegiances from Jonathan's ruling PDP
party, said he was confident that no backroom shenanigans could
deny Buhari victory.
"I don't think the Federal Government can change the results
now. When you look at the results so far, when you look at the
margin that Buhari is leading with, there is no way that can
change," he said.
The police stood by and watched as the masses marched past,
dancing, singing and waving APC flags, while a helicopter flew
overhead in the opposition's stronghold neighbourhood.
As police and army trucks drove by moments later, soldiers
raised their fists in triumph, eliciting roars of approval from
the crowd.
Along Lagos Street, another opposition stronghold, hundreds
stood on balconies, chanting, waving and dreaming of a new era
for Africa's most populous nation.
"We are not happy. Our kids don't have jobs. We need change
in Nigeria. We want a turnaround," said Khadija Ousman, a
40-year-old trader dancing in front of the stall where she sells
soft drinks and bread.
"We have tested other parties. Now we want to try APC. If
they don't do anything, we'll kick them out."
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Louise Ireland)