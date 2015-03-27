(Repeats story first filed March 26)
* Jonathan power reforms yet to bear fruit
* Low electricity output hampers Africa's biggest economy
* Not enough pipelines or power lines
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, March 26 Nigerian president Goodluck
Jonathan's election campaign has trumpeted his reform of the
power sector as a crowning achievement. But electricity
shortages persist and the underperformance is a major political
issue.
Jonathan took the bold step in 2013 of selling parts of the
moribund state electricity firm and says the privatisation has
bourne fruit. "Power supply in many parts of the country has
improved to a consistent level of 15 hours a day," a
presidential website says.
That is not the experience of most Nigerians, and the
opposition has given him little credit, focusing instead on $16
billion allocated to improving power under previous president
Olusegun Obasanjo that has yielded no tangible improvements.
Saturday's vote between Jonathan's People's Democratic Party
(PDP) and former junta leader Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be
the closest since the end of military rule in 1999 and could see
the PDP and Jonathan lose power.
Both leaders have made a point of saying voters should look
at their achievements and policy goals, putting the electricity
issue at centre stage in Africa's top energy producer.
The wealthy and businesses can afford generators and market
places buzz with their sound, but the average Nigerian suffers
no light or water for days at a time, since the pumps stop
working if the electricity is out for a long period.
The only place in the capital that never seems to blink is
the Transcorp Hilton, the unofficial centre of politics.
Nigeria has a population of 170 million but an installed
capacity that fluctuates between around 6,000 to just over 7,000
MW depending on which plant turbines are down, according to a
daily report by the transmission company. South Africa's
capacity is almost seven times greater for a population less
than a third as big.
PRE-ELECTION PRICE CUT
Six new power plants have been built and another four are in
the works, but output remains woeful as the plants do not get
sufficient supplies of natural gas and the transmission lines
cannot handle the power.
"The most serious constraints that were impeding power
supply improvement are still there: gas and transmission and
they are still in the government's hands," said World Bank
energy specialist Muhammad Wakil.
"The privatization was successful but the reform agenda
hasn't been achieved ... nothing has changed on gas."
Since privatisation, the amount of power produced has
stagnated at around half total capacity. It has not topped a
2012 peak of 4,500 MW as the grid battles "gas constraints",
plant outages and tripped circuits, according to the
transmission company's report, which showed just 3,346 MW were
sent out to consumers on March 23.
The government also blames gas pipeline vandalism.
Older plants, privatised two years ago, are in dire need of
an upgrade but the fledgling generating firms lack the cash as
distributors struggle with non-paying consumers and
sophisticated theft. In some cases, they pay only 40 percent of
the monthly bill.
The funding situation is likely to worsen after a shock 50
percent tariff cut two weeks ahead of the polls.
DOLLAR RISK
The regulator's decision to slash tariffs has broken the
trust with investors, occurring outside the agreed schedule in a
five-year tariff freeze intended to help the sector settle.
The central bank stepped in with a $213 billion ($1 billion)
loan in September to keep the system afloat and allow the power
firms to access credit, but more will be needed as the oil price
slump continues to pressure Nigeria's currency.
"Electricity companies took dollar denominated loans," said
Yinka Balogun, a central bank adviser. "They are
import-dependent for equipment so they have currency exposure."
The power plants rely on gas for 80 percent of their energy
but have no say over the gas sector, which is handled by the
state oil company whose primary focus is the far more lucrative
crude sector.
Gas prices were raised to a level closer to a U.S. gas
benchmark last year to incentivise investment, but an equally
big problem is a lack of gas pipelines.
Bolaji Osunsanya, head of the Nigerian Gas Association, said
the economic climate and grid constraints meant gas would only
be available to power 9,000 MW by 2020. It takes 4-5 years to
build a gas pipeline and 8,500 km were needed, he added.
The government has also still not decided how to offload the
monopoly grid operator, the Transmission Company of Nigeria
(TCN), whose dilapidated condition is likely to send a shiver
down the spine of even the hardiest private investor.
"They have an investment plan to spend $1 billion a year
over an 8 year period," the World Bank's Wakil said. "They have
quite an ambitious plan to increase capacity to 20 gigawatts.
It's unlikely that they will get all the funding."
($1 = 199 naira)
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Bate Felix;
Editing by Ed Cropley and Philippa Fletcher)