* Ballot box snatching, violence mars governorship polls
* Most violence recorded in oil hub Rivers state
* Voting extended to Sunday in affected places
By Julia Payne and Tife Owolabi
LAGOS/PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, April 12 Voting
for Nigeria's powerful state governors was extended on Sunday in
several states after ballot box snatching and violence in some
districts, particularly in oil hub Rivers state, electoral
commission officials said.
The 36 governors are among the most influential politicians
in Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and economy, with
budgets larger than those of small nations.
Observers and voters said the turnout to elect 29 governors
and state assemblies on Saturday was low compared with the
presidential vote last month, which was considered the freest
and fairest yet and has paved the way for the first democratic
transfer of power in the country.
"The election in some units of 6 councils was inconclusive
and a fresh election will be held today," Rivers resident
electoral commissioner Gesila Khana told journalists.
In the presidential poll, Muhammadu Buhari of the All
Progressives Congress (APC) beat President Goodluck Jonathan of
the People's Democratic Party (PDP) with 15.4 million votes to
13.3 million.
A written statement from the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) in Rivers said the governorship election was
"cancelled in all the places where electoral materials were
snatched".
INEC headquarters in the capital Abuja said the election
went "very well" across the country but there were 66 instances
of violence at polling units, with highest number seen in
southern and south-eastern states.
Rivers had the highest incident rate at 16, followed by
Ondo, Cross River, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom.
On Saturday, at least 10 people were killed in
election-related violence across the country. On Sunday, a
police spokesman in Ebonyi state said the PDP chairman of one
government area was shot by thugs in his house.
More than a dozen people were killed during the presidential
polls, mainly due to attacks by Islamist extremist group Boko
Haram, which has been waging a six-year insurgency in the
northeast of the country.
A large protest, shoot-outs in several towns and attacks on
INEC property delayed the start of voting in Rivers.
Gubernatorial candidates threatened to protest should INEC
announce any results and current governor Rotimi Amaechi called
the polls a "sham" after attending a 2,000-strong APC protest in
the state capital Port Harcourt on Saturday.
INEC said 5.2 percent of polling units across the country
did not open until 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).
Polling in a few other states was also extended or was being
debated, while collation and counting was still on-going in many
others. Some results are expected to be announced on Sunday.
Borno state INEC spokesman Tommy Magbuin said polls
re-opened in three local government areas in the northeastern
state after ballots were not delivered to polling stations in
time. INEC missed the name of one candidate and had to reprint
them last week.
In the south-eastern state of Imo, ballot boxes were stolen
in three districts, which could mean a vote extension while in
Anambra, polls in one area will be pushed back due to
irregularities and violence, INEC officials said.
In Bayelsa, where only state assembly elections were taking
place, the vote was rescheduled in eight out of 24
constituencies due to insufficient electoral materials and other
areas could be re-done as well due to skirmishes.
(Additional reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha,
Buhari Bello in Jos and Lanre Ola in Maiduguri; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)