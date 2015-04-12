* Ballot box snatching, violence mars governorship polls
* Most violence recorded in oil hub Rivers state
* Voting extended in affected places
(Recasts lead with APC win in Lagos state)
By Julia Payne and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu
LAGOS/ONITSHA, Nigeria, April 12 The party of
Nigeria's president-elect Muhammadu Buhari has retained the
Lagos state governorship, the electoral commission said on
Sunday, consolidating his administration's power by giving it
control of the commercial capital.
While voting was extended in several other states due to
violence or voting irregularities, the result in Lagos means it
will be the first time since the end of military rule in 1999
that the governor of that key state and the president will be
from the same party.
Observers said turnout was low in the vote to elect 29
governors and all state assemblies, compared with the
presidential vote last month that was considered the freest and
fairest yet and paved the way for Nigeria's first democratic
transfer of power, with Buhari beating President Goodluck
Jonathan by a landslide.
The fear of violence at polling stations, which proved
justified in some cases, mixed with voter apathy, kept many
Nigerians at home, despite the fact that the governors are among
their most influential politicians, with budgets larger than
those of some small nations.
At least 10 people were killed in election-related violence
on Friday and Saturday, including a politician in Ebonyi State
from Jonathan's People's Democratic Party (PDP), who, police
said, was shot in his home.
More than a dozen people were killed during last month's
presidential polls, mainly due to attacks by Islamist militant
group Boko Haram, but one election monitor said violence was
worse this weekend.
"I think it was worse than the presidential vote ... we've
had more reports of fights and skirmishes around polling areas,"
said Clement Nwankwo, executive director of the Policy and Legal
Advocacy Center.
Tensions were particularly high in oil-rich Rivers state on
the Niger Delta where Governor Rotimi Amaechi has been feuding
with Jonathan since defecting from the PDP to Buhari's All
Progressives Congress (APC) two years ago.
A large protest in state capital Port Harcourt, shoot-outs
in several towns, attacks on electoral commission property and
reports of ballot boxes being snatched delayed the start of
voting. Amaechi called the polls a "sham".
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
cancelled the vote in all parts of Rivers where materials had
been taken and called fresh elections in some areas.
INEC reported 66 instances of violence at polling stations,
with the highest number in Rivers and other southern states.
In the south-eastern state of Akwa-Ibom, the APC demanded a
fresh election and protesters gathered in front of INEC
headquarters in state capital Uyo.
"The protesting crowd numbered over 150 ... there are burnt
tires along the Udo Uduma Avenue and street traffic lights were
destroyed. There is a heavy police presence," witness Edet Udo
told Reuters.
Retaining Lagos is important for the APC as the city of 21
million people generates up to a third of Nigeria's GPD with an
economy twice the size of Kenya's.
Outgoing APC governor Babatunde Fashola is credited with
transforming the metropolis with infrastructure projects,
although he has also been criticised for slum clearances.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks and by Tife Owolabi in Port
Harcourt, Buhari Bello in Jos, Oludare Mayowa in Lagos; Editing
by Philippa Fletcher and Robin Pomeroy)