By Anamesere Igboeroteonwu
ONITSHA, Nigeria, Nov 18 A Nigerian state
election was disrupted by delayed and missing materials and
arguments over the voter register, organisers acknowledged on
Monday, raising concerns about nationwide polls scheduled for
2015.
Saturday's vote for the governorship of the southeastern
state of Anambra was seen as a test for the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC) around 18 months before presidential
elections in Africa's biggest oil producer.
"There were several issues in Anambra and I understand these
could be viewed as problematic or negative," said Kayode Idowu,
chief press officer to INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega.
"Lessons must be learned but we should look at it as an
opportunity to enhance and fine tune our operations for 2015."
He said one INEC official had distributed the wrong voting
materials to polling stations in northern Anambra, including
areas that observers described as strongholds of Nigeria's main
opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).
The official's actions had been "suspicious" and the man had
been handed over to the police, Idowu added without going into
details on any charges.
Past elections in Nigeria, the continent's most populous
country, have been marred by accusations of widespread fraud.
But international observers largely praised INEC for its
handling of 2011's national elections, saying they were the
fairest since the end of military rule in 1999.
A number of party leaders involved in the Anambra vote
complained election materials were delayed, or did not arrive,
at many polling stations. Thousands turned out to vote, but
found their names missing from registration lists, they added.
"We are investigating the reports of late materials but the
allegations about the registration list are false," Idowu said.
Some names were not included because people had not given
enough information, or had fraudulently registered at several
stations, he added.
INEC is planning to introduce biometric data on voter cards
for the 2015 elections to limit fraud and rigging.
"There were several problems with the election that I think
will be important to learn from. This could ensure people don't
get complacent," one international observer told Reuters, asking
not to be named because he had not finished his report.
"A major concern is the low turnout which in some cases we
calculate below 20 percent," he added.
Early results showed Willie Obiano, from the outgoing
governor's All Progressive Grand Alliance party, was ahead of
candidates from the APC and President Goodluck Jonathan's ruling
People's Democratic Party.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock in Abuja; Editing by Tim
Cocks and Andrew Heavens)