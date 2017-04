LAGOS Oct 28 Nigeria's lower house speaker and the fourth most powerful man in the country defected to the main opposition coalition on Tuesday, a move that will give it a much needed boost in February 2015 elections against President Goodluck Jonathan.

Aminu Tambuwal, who had been long unhappy with the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) under Jonathan, announced his decision in an address to parliament that was broadcast on local TV channels. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)