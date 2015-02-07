(Corrects quote to "onerous" in paragraph 5)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA Feb 7 Nigeria's electoral commission says
it is postponing the Feb. 14 presidential election until March
28 due to security concerns, caving in to pressure from the
ruling People's Democratic Party in a move likely to enrage the
opposition.
Foreign powers are closely observing how elections will be
held in Africa's biggest economy and have voiced concerns over
violence in the aftermath, as was the case after the 2011
election, when 800 people died.
The postponement could stoke unrest in opposition
strongholds such as the commercial capital, Lagos, and Nigeria's
second city, Kano, as the opposition has been staunchly against
a delay.
The poll will pit incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP
against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari of the All
Progressives Congress in what is likely to be the most hotly
contested election since the end of military rule in 1999.
"The commission cannot lightly wave off the advice of the
nation's security chiefs... The risk of deploying young men and
women and calling people to exercise their democratic rights in
a situation where their security cannot be guaranteed is a most
onerous responsibility," Attahiru Jega, chairman of the
Independent National Electoral Commission told reporters.
"Consequently the commission has decided to reschedule the
elections thus. The national elections, i.e. presidential and
national assembly are to hold on March 28, 2015; governorship
and state assembly elections are to hold on April 11, 2015."
Jega said the National Security Advisor had written a letter
to INEC last week stating that it could not guarantee security
during the original proposed election timetable because of
on-going military operations to fight Boko Haram insurgents, a
position the NSA reinforced during Thursday's meeting with the
Council of State.
"Nobody has coerced us...to take this decision" Jega said.
The ruling PDP has been pressuring the commission to delay
the polls, arguing it is not ready to hold them. National
Security Advisor Sambo Dasuki called for a delay last month over
concerns that not enough biometric I.D. cards necessary for
voting would be distributed in time.
Concerns over security, due to the Sunni jihadist insurgency
in the northeast, have been raised several times as a reason for
a delay, though INEC had outlined red zones where the vote
cannot be held and alternative polling units for the affected
constituencies.
The APC has insisted on keeping the February date for the
elections to remain credible, saying the only reason the
pro-Jonathan camp is pushing for a delay is that it knows he
will lose if he goes to the polls now.
Buhari, who is running for a fourth time against the PDP,
believes that he will win this time. Jonathan was initially
viewed as a shoe-in, but the momentum has shifted to the
opposition in the last few months.
Nigerians see him as a strongman against corruption and one
who will have more success in quashing Boko Haram.
Though Jonathan has failed on the insurgency front, he
created universities and privatised the electric power sector.
His presidency also oversaw the implementation of an amnesty
programme with delta militants led by the Movement for the
Emancipation of the Niger Delta, which ended years of rampant
violence, sabotage and kidnappings in the oil-producing region.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Dan Grebler)