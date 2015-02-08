(Adds U.S. comment, paragraph 9-11)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA Feb 7 Nigeria's electoral commission has
said it is postponing the Feb. 14 presidential election until
March 28 due to security concerns, caving in to pressure from
the ruling People's Democratic Party in a move likely to enrage
the opposition.
Foreign powers are closely observing how elections will be
held in Africa's biggest economy and have voiced concerns over
violence in the aftermath, as was the case after the 2011
election, when 800 people died.
The postponement could stoke unrest in opposition
strongholds such as the commercial capital, Lagos, and Nigeria's
second city, Kano, because the opposition has been staunchly
against a delay.
The poll will pit incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP
against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari of the All
Progressives Congress (APC) in what is likely to be the most
hotly contested election since the end of military rule in 1999.
"The commission cannot lightly wave off the advice of the
nation's security chiefs ... The risk of deploying young men and
women and calling people to exercise their democratic rights in
a situation where their security cannot be guaranteed is a most
onerous responsibility," Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) chairman Attahiru Jega told reporters.
"Consequently the commission has decided to reschedule the
elections thus. The national elections, i.e. presidential and
national assembly, are to hold on March 28, 2015; governorship
and state assembly elections are to hold on April 11, 2015."
Jega said National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki had written
to INEC last week stating that it could not guarantee security
during the original proposed election timetable because of
on-going military operations to fight Boko Haram insurgents, a
position the NSA reinforced during Thursday's meeting with the
Council of State.
"Nobody has coerced us ... to take this decision," Jega
said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement
Washington was "deeply disappointed" by Nigeria's decision to
delay the election.
"Political interference with the Independent National
Electoral Commission is unacceptable, and it is critical that
the government not use security concerns as a pretext for
impeding the democratic process," Kerry said.
He visited Nigeria on Jan. 25, urging both candidates to
prevent potential post-election violence by their supporters.
The ruling PDP has been pressuring the commission to delay
the polls, arguing it is not ready to hold them. Dasuki called
for a delay last month over concerns that not enough biometric
I.D. cards necessary for voting would be distributed in time.
Concerns over security, due to the Sunni jihadist insurgency
in the northeast, have been raised several times as a reason for
a delay, although INEC had outlined red zones where the vote
could not be held and alternative polling units for the affected
constituencies.
The APC has insisted on keeping the February date for the
elections to remain credible, saying the only reason the
pro-Jonathan camp is pushing for a delay is that it knows he
will lose if he goes to the polls now.
Buhari, who is running for a fourth time against the PDP,
believes that he will win. Jonathan was initially viewed as the
likely winner but the momentum has shifted to the opposition in
the past few months.
Nigerians see him as a strongman against corruption and one
who will have more success in quashing Boko Haram.
While Jonathan has failed on the insurgency front, he has
created universities and privatised the electric power sector.
His presidency also oversaw the implementation of an amnesty
programme with delta militants led by the Movement for the
Emancipation of the Niger Delta, which ended years of rampant
violence, sabotage and kidnappings in the oil-producing region.
(Additional reporting by Warren Strobel in WASHINGTON; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Paul Tait)