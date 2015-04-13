* Marks unprecedented shift in Nigerian politics
* Eight states have abandoned defeated president's party
* Jonathan's PDP holds on to oil hub Rivers state
By Julia Payne and Tim Cocks
LAGOS, April 13 Results in Nigeria's
governorship vote saw a swing towards president-elect Muhammadu
Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) party on Monday, two
weeks after it made history by unseating the incumbent in a
presidential poll.
Eight states have so far abandoned the People's Democratic
Party's (PDP) of defeated president Goodluck Jonathan in favour
of the APC -- which now has a total of 20 states, more than half
of the territories up for grabs against the PDP's 13.
The results completed an unprecedented shift in Nigerian
politics, away from the PDP which has dominated since the end of
military rule in 1999. These elections mark the first time since
independence from Britain five decades ago that a ruling party
has been forced out by the ballot box.
Nigeria's 36 state governors are among the most powerful
politicians in the country, controlling budgets bigger than
those of many African countries and wielding influence that can
decide which candidates go on presidential tickets.
Jonathan's supporters took some heart by holding onto the
strategically vital southern oil hub of Rivers state, in a
landslide victory announced on Monday.
[For a breakdown of the states ]
The governorship polls were held in just 29 states on
Saturday, since seven had already been settled in by-elections
over the past few years.
Buhari, who won a decisive victory in the March 28
presidential poll and a majority in both legislative houses,
takes power on May 29.
As in past governorship polls, these ones were marred by
violence, intimidation and reports of fraud. Observers said they
were dirtier than the presidential ones, particularly in the
oil-producing delta region's Akwa Ibom and Rivers states -- but
better technology meant there was less outright fraud than in
past gubernatorial polls. At least ten people were killed in
violence across the country.
The U.S. embassy congratulated Nigeria for an electoral
process that it said "generally went well across the country."
"We have seen the reports of violence and alleged
irregularities ... and call on those dissatisfied to pursue
their grievances peacefully in the judicial arena," it added.
Around 100 people gathered in the capital of Abia state, in
the Niger Delta, to protest against alleged fraud on Monday.
One state remained with the minor opposition All
Progressives Grand Alliance party, while one was deemed
inconclusive and one had yet to be announced by the electoral
commission by Monday by 12.30 p.m. (1130 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)