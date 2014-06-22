* Ruling PDP unseats opposition incumbent in southwest state
* Electoral commission says election free and fair
* U.S. said it would watch the poll with interest
By Anamesere Igboeroteonwo
ONITSHA, Nigeria June 22 Nigeria's ruling party
toppled the main opposition candidate in a state governorship
vote this weekend, officials said, giving President Goodluck
Jonathan a boost ahead of national polls next year.
Ayodele Fayose of The People's Democratic Party's (PDP) took
almost 60 percent of the vote in southwestern Ekiti state,
unseating the opposition incumbent Kayode Fayemi, the electoral
commission announced on Sunday.
Governors are among the most powerful figures in Africa's
largest economy and oil producer. Some control budgets bigger
than those of many African countries and play a significant role
in selecting presidential candidates.
The victory in Ekiti - where organisers said voting was fair
and peaceful - was a rare piece of good news for a ruling party
that is likely to see its sternest test yet in the 2015 national
election.
Jonathan has been beleaguered by defections of senior
figures and criticism for his government's failure to quell
Islamist group Boko Haram, which abducted more than 200
schoolgirls from a remote northeastern village in April.
The main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was
created out of four regional parties last year - presenting a
nationwide challenge to the ruling party.
Fayemi took office in late 2010 after a court annulled the
result of 2007 polls that were marred by intimidation,
vote-rigging and ballot-stuffing.
Security was heavy during this year's polls, and the
electoral commission declared the election "free, fair, credible
and transparent".
The United States would be watching the vote with "great
interest", Washington's ambassador to Nigeria, James Entwistle,
said ahead of the polls, adding a free and peaceful election
would help demonstrate the credibility of the electoral system.
More than 800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in
three days of violence following the 2011 presidential election,
Human Rights Watch has said.
Rioting erupted mainly in the mostly Muslim north after
Jonathan, a Christian from the south, won the vote.
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)