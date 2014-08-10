OSOGBO, Nigeria Aug 10 Nigerians in
southwestern Osun state peacefully re-elected an opposition
governor on Sunday, raising hopes that next year's national
elections might also pass peacefully, after several past ones
were marred by violence.
In the second election held without incident since June,
Rauf Aregbesola, from the opposition All Progressives Congress
(APC), won with 74 percent of the vote.
"The candidate of All Progressive party, Ogbeni Rauf
Aregbesola, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned
elected," the electoral commission's chief returning officer
Bamitale Omole said.
His supporters sang and danced in the streets of the state
capital Osogbo to celebrate the result. There were no reports of
fraud or intimidation. Candidates from 18 parties took part in
the poll.
More than 800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in
three days of violence following presidential election in 2011,
according to Human Rights Watch.
Rioting erupted mainly in the mostly Muslim north after
Jonathan, a Christian from the south, won the vote. Many fear a
repeat if Jonathan runs again in February 2015. He has not said
whether he plans to do so but his supporters insist on his right
to.
Many northerners felt that his running last time tore up an
unwritten agreement to rotate power between the largely
Christian south and mostly Muslim north.
Nigeria's ruling party toppled the main opposition candidate
in a governorship vote in Ekiti state in June.
Governors in Nigeria are among the most powerful figures in
Africa's largest economy and top oil producer. Some control
budgets bigger than those of many African countries and can
influence nominations of their parties' presidential candidates.
