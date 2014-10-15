* Buhari lost to Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 election
* Military ruler won rare reputation for fighting graft
* Could become a lightning rod for northern anger
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Oct 15 Nigeria's former military ruler
Muhammadu Buhari declared he would run for president on
Wednesday, criticising President Goodluck Jonathan's
administration for corruption and failing to tackle the Boko
Haram Islamist insurgency.
His bid for the opposition ticket, if accepted, would pit
him against Jonathan for a second time.
Addressing thousands of cheering supporters in a white
traditional robe, dark glasses and a green skullcap, Buhari
berated the government for failing to stamp out insecurity.
"Nearly all are in fear of their lives ... due to insurgency
by the godless movement called Boko Haram, by armed robbers on
the highways, by kidnappers who have put whole communities to
flight," he said in his bid in the capital Abuja for the All
Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.
Thousands have died in Boko Haram's increasingly bloody
campaign to carve an Islamist state out of the religiously=mixed
country, Africa's biggest economic power and oil producer.
Jonathan, a Christian southerner, has yet to officially
declare his intention to run, but is widely assumed to be going
for another term. Abuja is festooned in smiling campaign posters
touting his achievements and calling for "continuity".
"I ... present myself before you ... and before God seeking
to be elected as APC's Presidential candidate," said Buhari, a
Muslim northerner.
Buhari won a rare reputation as a fighter against corruption
during his timing ruling Nigeria from 1983-85. Most Nigerians
agree he did not use the presidency to enrich himself and his
backers. His iron-fisted administration jailed several
politicians on graft charges.
He had been expected to run and faces ex-vice president
Atiku Abubakar in the primaries on Dec. 2. Abubakar declared his
intention to run late last month.
Jonathan's assumed intention to run has been welcomed by
elites from his powerbase in the largely Christian south but has
upset many in the mostly Muslim north, who argue he tore up an
unwritten rule that power rotates between north and south every
two terms, when he ran in 2011.
Jonathan took over from northern leader Umaru Yar'Adua, when
he died in 2009 during his first term.
At the start of this year the opposition coalition was
looking stronger than any has since the end of military rule in
1999, after a wave of defections from the ruling party,
including by Abubakar and several lawmakers.
But failure to agree on who should lead the party in the
polls has made it look weaker and more divided. Jonathan
meanwhile faces no opposition within the ruling People's
Democratic Party (PDP), which also poached some APC members.
If Buhari wins the ticket but loses the poll, he is likely
to become a lightning rod for northern anger at the perception
that power has become concentrated power in the oil-rich south
of Africa's leading energy producer.
More than 800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in
three days of violence in the north after Jonathan's 2011 win.
"Nigeria in my experience has never been so divided, so
polarised by an unthinking government hell-bent on ruling and
stealing forever whatever befalls the country," Buhari said.
The APC was created out of four regional parties last year.
Its core support is in the north and the religiously-mixed
southwest, including the commercial capital Lagos, where a
formidable chunk of Africa's biggest economy is based.
Buhari is popular in the north, as is Abubakar, but it is
unclear whether the mostly ethnic Yoruba southwest would vote en
masse for either of them, even while it remains majority APC at
the level of lawmakers and state or local governments.
