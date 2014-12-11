* President Jonathan faces close race for re-election
By Tim Cocks and Seun Sanni
LAGOS, Dec 11 Former military ruler Muhammadu
Buhari will be the main opposition candidate in next year's
Nigerian presidential ballot after triumphing in a primary
election on Thursday.
Buhari will face President Goodluck Jonathan in a February
2015 vote to be held against a backdrop of economic troubles and
security fears tied to relentless violence by Islamist militants
in Africa's most populous and biggest oil-producing country.
"It is with a deep sense of humility that I ... accept the
nomination of my party ... to be its flag bearer in 2015
presidential elections," Buhari told a cheering crowd in the
national stadium in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub.
"We will rescue our country from those who have led us into
insecurity, poverty, sectarian divide and hopelessness."
Buhari won 3,430 votes out of a total around 6,000 cast,
with the governor of the northern state of Kano, Rabiu
Kwankwaso, coming second in the five-strong race with 974 votes.
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar secured just 954 ballots.
Jonathan secured the government ticket on Thursday, with no
challenger stepping forward from the People's Democratic Party
(PDP) to oppose him.
Buhari enjoys wide grassroots support, especially in the
largely Muslim north, which has felt disenfranchised as power
has shifted to the more prosperous majority Christian south.
Himself a Muslim, Buhari took power in a coup in 1983. He is
remembered as an iron-fisted ruler who executed armed robbers
and drug traffickers, before losing power himself in a 1985
putsch. He is also seen as one of the few Nigerian leaders who
never used the top job to enrich himself or his supporters.
Jonathan's administration has been dogged by corruption
scandals in the oil sector, some of which it has promised to
investigate and others it has denied, although it is hardly the
first Nigerian government to be tainted with graft.
"We think General Buhari has already won the presidential
election ... He is a clean man who can tackle corruption,"
newspaper editor Kalani Muhammad told Reuters at the convention.
CLOSEST ELECTION SINCE END OF MILITARY RULE?
Jonathan has been lauded for making the boldest reforms in
the power sector to date, including privatising the rotten state
provider, but the benefits have yet to be felt on the grid.
How Africa's largest economy and leading energy producer
conducts this election will be closely watched by investors and
world powers, with political analysts predicting the closest
fought race since the end of military rule in 1999.
Past polls have been marred by ballot-box stuffing,
political thuggery and in some cases completely fictitious
results, although the 2011 one was judged the cleanest yet.
Nigeria is confronting a falling currency and budget cuts
linked to low oil prices, as well as a bloody Islamist
insurgency that has killed thousands. Two blasts killed at least
32 people in the central city of Jos on Thursday, with Boko
Haram likely to be prime suspects.
Some 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April remain
in captivity and daily insurgent assaults have exposed deep
flaws in Nigeria's security forces.
Compounding regional tensions, northern elites feel Jonathan
broke an unwritten "zoning" rule that the presidency should
rotate between north and south every two terms when he ran in
2011. He took over after Umaru Yar'Adua's death in 2009.
Jonathan picked Vice President Nnamdi Sambo, a northerner,
to run with him again.
Jonathan is the first president from the oil-producing Niger
Delta in the south, a region harbouring an enraged sense of
entitlement to the oil wealth they live on but from which they
have seen scant benefit. If he loses, militants who disrupted
oil output last decade until a 2009 amnesty could resurface.
