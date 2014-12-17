ABUJA Dec 17 Nigeria's main opposition contender Muhammadu Buhari has picked southern Christian lawyer Yemi Osinbajo to be his running mate in elections set for February 2015, an opposition spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The choice of a Christian from the south to run for the number two job alongside a Muslim northern presidential candidate fits a common pattern in Nigerian elections, of trying to balance ethnic and religious sentiments to maximise appeal to voters. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Roche)