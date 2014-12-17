ABUJA Dec 17 Nigeria's main opposition
contender Muhammadu Buhari has picked southern Christian lawyer
Yemi Osinbajo to be his running mate in elections set for
February 2015, an opposition spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The choice of a Christian from the south to run for the
number two job alongside a Muslim northern presidential
candidate fits a common pattern in Nigerian elections, of trying
to balance ethnic and religious sentiments to maximise appeal to
voters.
