(Adds details)
ABUJA Dec 17 Nigeria's main opposition
contender Muhammadu Buhari has picked southern Christian lawyer
Yemi Osinbajo to be his running mate in elections set for
February 2015, the party leader said on Wednesday.
Choosing a Christian from the south to run for the number
two job alongside a Muslim northern presidential candidate fits
a pattern in Nigerian elections of trying to balance ethnic and
religious sentiments to maximise voter appeal.
President Goodluck Jonathan, a southern Christian who will
seek re-election in the polls, picked his current vice president
Namadi Sambo, a Muslim northerner, to run with him.
"I ask the people to remove religion from the electoral
equation now that the tickets of both parties are mixed,"
opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Bola Tinubu
said in a statement.
"I ask you to select the ticket best able to end the
downward slide that Nigeria has endured ... I ask you to
remember that too many Christians and Muslims are poor."
Picking running mates from both ends of the country of 170
million people split roughly evenly between the two religions is
unlikely to dampen the sectarian and ethnic sentiment that could
be a flashpoint for trouble in Nigeria's most closely fought
poll since the end of military rule in 1999.
Buhari's loss against Jonathan then caused parts of the
north to erupt into violence in which more than 800 people were
killed and 65,000 displaced.
How Africa's largest economy and leading energy producer
conducts this election will be closely watched by investors.
The last vote in 2011 was deemed Nigeria's cleanest yet. The
polls before it were marred by widespread ballot box stuffing,
intimidation and sometimes completely falsified results.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)