TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
ABUJA Jan 27 The head of Nigeria's electoral commission said on Tuesday the country will hold a presidential election as scheduled on Feb. 14, rejecting a call from one of the president's advisors to delay them.
"We remain committed to implementing the timetable," commission head Attahiru Jega told a news conference. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LIMA, May 11 Venezuela's opposition is asking other Latin American countries to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government into implementing a "democratic agenda," opposition leader Julio Borges said on Thursday.